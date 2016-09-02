Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. president Barack Obama, reaching Asia on Friday, will
seek to reassure allies of his determination to win
congressional approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade
accord, but his own party is opposing the deal. nyti.ms/2bGRepv
- Israel is courting international money as it tries to
nurture a fledgling natural gas industry and evolve into an
energy exporter. Israel's energy minister, who was kicking off a
road show for energy investors, spoke to a few dozen oil
executives, contractors and analysts on Thursday in London about
the country's future and potential of being a top supplier to
Europe. nyti.ms/2bGRwMO
-Apple Inc's chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday
stridently defended the company's tax practices in Ireland,
countering European officials' ruling this week that the Irish
government had provided illegal incentives, which allowed the
technology giant to pay essentially nothing some years. nyti.ms/2bGSmZX
-An explosion of a SpaceX rocket on Thursday destroyed a
$200 million communications satellite that would have extended
Facebook Inc's reach across Africa, dealing a serious
setback to Elon Musk, the billionaire who runs the rocket
company. nyti.ms/2bGUHo1
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)