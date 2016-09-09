Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- For years, Wells Fargo & Co employees secretly
issued credit cards without a customer's consent. They created
fake email accounts to sign up customers for online banking
services. They set up sham accounts that customers learned about
only after they started accumulating fees. On Thursday, these
illegal banking practices cost Wells Fargo $185 million in
fines, including a $100 million penalty from the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the largest such penalty the agency
has issued. nyti.ms/2bWJ9rR
- The former chief financial officer of the real estate
investing giant American Realty Capital Properties Inc was
arrested on Thursday morning at his home in Pennsylvania on
charges that he fraudulently inflated financial performance
numbers for the company in 2014. nyti.ms/2bY7iDg
- Short-term rental company Airbnb, under fire over the ease
with which its hosts can reject potential renters based on race,
age, gender or other factors, told its rental hosts on Thursday
that they needed to agree to a "community commitment" starting
on Nov. 1 and that they must hew to a new nondiscrimination
policy. nyti.ms/2bY6G0z
- U.S. regulators are seeking to impose further restrictions
on the ability of Wall Street banks to make risky investments
with their own money. If the new rules proceed, banks will be
prohibited from buying and selling commodities, like copper, and
would have to shut down what remains of their in-house private
equity operations. nyti.ms/2bY98nF
- With the iconic Palace of Westminster, Britain's seat of
Parliament, crumbling dangerously after decades of neglect,
legislators moved a step closer on Thursday to agreeing on a
plan for renovation, which includes vacating the entire building
for at least six years. nyti.ms/2bY8u9A
- On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled
to vote on the Investment Advisers Modernization Act of 2016, a
bill that will loosen the information that the industry must
report to regulators about the nature of its investments. nyti.ms/2bY7qCJ
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)