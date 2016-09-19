Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the
- Should Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump get
elected, Congress most likely would moderate his proposals to
cut taxes, increase spending and even to build a border wall.
But international trade policy is one area where a President
Trump could unilaterally deliver on the changes that he has
promised, making imported goods like electronics a lot more
expensive. nyti.ms/2cjgdiM
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and many economists support
investing billions in the nation's crumbling infrastructure, but
paying for it will not be simple. The candidates' agreement,
combined with growing accord among economists that increased
spending on infrastructure could invigorate the American economy
and raise overall living standards, has led to a cautious
optimism that some sort of big public works push is coming,
regardless of who is elected. nyti.ms/2cjgm63
- The plight of Citrus Pest Control District No. 2, which
serves just six people in California, shows how some public
pension plans are far less funded than their official numbers
suggest. Calpers, which managed the fund, keeps two sets of
books: the officially stated numbers, and another set that
reflects the "market value" of the pensions that people have
earned. The second number is not publicly disclosed. nyti.ms/2cjgti0
- Restaurants in Palo Alto, California, are increasingly
struggling as rents soar and workers are hired away by the
corporate cafeterias of behemoths such as Google, Apple and
Facebook. nyti.ms/2cjd7vj
