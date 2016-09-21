Sept 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has requested information from Exxon Mobil Corp on the company's longstanding policy of not writing down the value of oil reserves, as other energy companies have done in the recent past, Exxon Mobil confirmed. nyti.ms/2cl9XSG

- The United Nations secretary general, Ban Ki-moon, is expected to announce on Wednesday that he has secured enough commitments from world leaders to ensure that the 2015 Paris climate accord will enter into legal force this year, binding the next U.S. president, whoever it is. nyti.ms/2clde4v

- For more than two hours testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Chief Executive John Stumpf expressed regret that Wells Fargo had created as many as two million bogus bank and credit card accounts without its customers' consent. But the more Stumpf tried to explain, the more skeptical the senators became. nyti.ms/2cl9QH2

- The judge overseeing the investigation into the colossal scandal around Brazil's national oil company accepted corruption charges on Tuesday against the nation's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, setting the stage for a trial of one of Latin America's most influential political figures. nyti.ms/2clb3hj

- John Boehner, the former speaker of the House who left Congress and his leadership post last year, is joining Squire Patton Boggs, a Washington-based law firm long known for its lobbying work. nyti.ms/2clbiJm

- State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, one of the country's biggest lenders, on Wednesday priced shares for its initial public offering next week at $0.61 each, valuing the new shares at $7.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the offering who was not authorized to speak publicly about the pricing. But only a fraction of those shares will be held by non-government investors, as Chinese state-run companies have already pledged to buy up most of them. nyti.ms/2clbCYp (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)