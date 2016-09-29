Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ronald Stanton, a refugee from Nazi Germany who made a fortune in petrochemicals and then gave or pledged more than $300 million to various charities, most of them in New York, died at his home in Manhattan. He was 88. nyti.ms/2dF4lYV

- House lawmakers questioned Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, on Wednesday about the handling of the Wells Fargo accounts scandal, with some calling for tougher punishment of the biggest banks and their senior managers when they violate the law. nyti.ms/2dgd5SK

- Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of American International Group Inc, clashed with a New York State prosecutor on Wednesday over the extent of his role in a transaction at the center of his civil accounting fraud trial. nyti.ms/2dsY2Zu

- OPEC's 14 oil-producing nations agreed to modestly cut their collective oil output later this year in an effort to bolster sagging prices, according to a cartel official. nyti.ms/2dgdIvM (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)