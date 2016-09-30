Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the
- Harvard has brought in a new manager from Columbia
University to run its $36 billion endowment, the largest of any
university. N. P. Narvekar, 54, was appointed president and
chief executive of Harvard Management Company, the university
said in a statement on Thursday. nyti.ms/2dbOan8
- Nutanix Inc priced its $238 million initial
public offering, with a valuation of $2.18 billion - slightly
higher than the one it received in the private markets two and a
half years ago. nyti.ms/2dE7tkL
- Federal auditors ruled on Thursday that the Obama
administration had violated the law by paying health insurance
companies more than allowed under the Affordable Care Act in an
effort to hold down insurance premiums. nyti.ms/2dr8YkS
- The Obama administration, in its latest effort to update
workplace policies it says have lagged far behind the realities
of Americans' lives, will require federal government contractors
to provide paid sick leave to their workers. nyti.ms/2daEXYS
