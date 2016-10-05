Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Barack Obama's administration has used a flurry of tough-sounding trade enforcement announcements in recent weeks to counter complaints from the left and right that free trade is not fair trade - and to assist President Obama in the struggle to win approval of his trade pact with 11 Pacific Rim nations. nyti.ms/2cRgA4z

- Maurice Greenberg, a former chief executive of the insurance giant American International Group Inc, said on Tuesday that he was not aware of certain repayment terms in a reinsurance deal that lies at the center of his civil accounting fraud trial. nyti.ms/2cRgOIN

- The United States government improperly withheld documents from investors who were suing the government over its decision in 2012 to seize all of the profits of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the mortgage finance giants, a federal judge has ruled. nyti.ms/2cRhmOS

- The International Monetary Fund has warned that sluggish economic growth throughout the world could bolster an anti-trade backlash that has become a feature of politics in both the United States and Europe. nyti.ms/2cRhCgZ (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)