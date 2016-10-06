Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A system intended to scan emails for child pornography and spam helped Yahoo Inc satisfy a secret court order requiring it to search for messages containing a computer "signature" tied to the communications of a state-sponsored terrorist organization, several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2dwPMo2

- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing company, announced on Wednesday that it would close its laboratory operations, shutter its wellness centers and lay off about 340 employees, around 40 percent of its work force. nyti.ms/2dwPu0i

- A lawyer for New York State finished questioning Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of the insurance giant American International Group Inc, without cracking his insistence that he did not know of anything improper in the transactions at the heart of his civil accounting fraud trial. nyti.ms/2dwNBRt

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation secretly arrested a former National Security Agency contractor in August and, according to law enforcement officials, is investigating whether he stole and disclosed highly classified computer code developed by the agency to hack into the networks of foreign governments. nyti.ms/2dwOFEQ

- The call centers outside Mumbai looked like many others that have sprung up across India in recent decades. But investigators say the hundreds of people who worked at the nine centers had an unusual assignment: posing as Internal Revenue Service officers and demanding money from American taxpayers. nyti.ms/2dwPMVb

- Elliott Management proposed in a letter on Wednesday that Samsung essentially split its electronics business into two separate companies as part of a broader reshaping of the business. nyti.ms/2dwOV6E

- A Southwest Airlines Co flight scheduled to leave Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning was evacuated on the runway after a passenger's Samsung cellphone caught fire, passengers and the airline said. nyti.ms/2dwPei8