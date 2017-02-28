Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber has asked a senior executive to leave the company for
failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from
his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google. nyti.ms/2ltsB0n
- At least four automakers knew for years that Takata's
airbags were dangerous and could rupture violently but
continued to use those airbags in their vehicles to save on
costs, lawyers representing victims of the defect asserted in a
court document filed on Monday. nyti.ms/2ltjLPS
- An alliance of about 30 companies, including Microsoft
and JPMorgan Chase, has plans to standardize
data gathering and tracking with software that is seen as harder
to hack. nyti.ms/2ltkAs5
- The Chinese-owned brokerage firm CLSA Americas
unexpectedly shut down its stock research unit and related
functions on Monday, sending some employees and analysts
scrambling to pack their things. nyti.ms/2ltmNDQ
- Renata Hesse, who headed the Antitrust Division at the
Justice Department, is joining Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner
in its Washington office, the law firm announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2ltmRDA
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)