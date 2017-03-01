March 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Penguin Random House will publish coming books by former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama, the publishing company announced Tuesday night, concluding a heated auction among multiple publishers. nyti.ms/2mIQ5yK

- Snap Inc, the company which is preparing to go public this week, is trying to bolster its camera ambitions and is said to have worked on a drone. nyti.ms/2mJ1gHr

- Lee Jae-yong, the head of Samsung, was indicted on bribery and embezzlement charges on Tuesday, becoming one of the most prominent business tycoons ever to face trial in South Korea. nyti.ms/2mISZnc

- Time Inc, the publisher of Time, People and Sports Illustrated magazines, has requested formal bids from potential acquirers by next week. nyti.ms/2mIPOeU

- YouTube said it plans to introduce a new subscription service called YouTube TV in the next "few months", offering more than 40 channels including all four major networks, Disney Channel, FX and ESPN, for $35 a month. nyti.ms/2mJ4kDv (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)