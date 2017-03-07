March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Republicans unveiled on Monday their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, scrapping the mandate for most Americans to have health insurance in favor of a new system of tax credits to induce people to buy insurance on the open market. nyti.ms/2mv4nG8

- Monday was the seventh straight day that Sean Spicer, President Trump's press secretary, declined to hold a televised White House press briefing, an unusually long drought for someone whose role is traditionally to be the most visible face of a presidential administration. nyti.ms/2mZUIoY

- A farm in southern Tennessee that produces chickens for Tyson Foods was ordered to cull its flock after federal officials on Sunday identified an outbreak of lethal avian influenza there, the first time the disease has struck this year. nyti.ms/2lytZmw

- President Trump signed an executive order on Monday blocking citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, the most significant hardening of immigration policy in generations, even with changes intended to blunt legal and political opposition. nyti.ms/2mgjZwU

- A special prosecutor in South Korea asked state prosecutors on Monday to indict President Park Geun-hye on bribery charges, saying that Ms Park and her secretive confidante conspired to take $38 million in bribes from Samsung , one of the world's largest technology companies. nyti.ms/2n97eSj (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)