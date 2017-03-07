March 7 The following are the top stories on the
- House Republicans unveiled on Monday their long-awaited
plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, scrapping
the mandate for most Americans to have health insurance in favor
of a new system of tax credits to induce people to buy insurance
on the open market. nyti.ms/2mv4nG8
- Monday was the seventh straight day that Sean Spicer,
President Trump's press secretary, declined to hold a televised
White House press briefing, an unusually long drought for
someone whose role is traditionally to be the most visible face
of a presidential administration. nyti.ms/2mZUIoY
- A farm in southern Tennessee that produces chickens for
Tyson Foods was ordered to cull its flock after federal
officials on Sunday identified an outbreak of lethal avian
influenza there, the first time the disease has struck this
year. nyti.ms/2lytZmw
- President Trump signed an executive order on Monday
blocking citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from
entering the United States, the most significant hardening of
immigration policy in generations, even with changes intended to
blunt legal and political opposition. nyti.ms/2mgjZwU
- A special prosecutor in South Korea asked state
prosecutors on Monday to indict President Park Geun-hye on
bribery charges, saying that Ms Park and her secretive
confidante conspired to take $38 million in bribes from Samsung
, one of the world's largest technology companies. nyti.ms/2n97eSj
