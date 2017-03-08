March 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A report commissioned by the U.S. government and reviewed by The New York Times has accused Caterpillar, the heavy-equipment maker, of carrying out tax and accounting fraud. nyti.ms/2nctVVF

- ZTE pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.19 billion in fines as part of a settlement for breaking sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea, on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2mE9Wm7

- The "Made in China 2025" program, which calls for enormous Chinese government assistance to 10 industries, would force out competitors from abroad and lead to government-subsidized global players that would compete unfairly, according to a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. nyti.ms/2mkeY6d

- Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco, brushed aside the concerns relating to the valuation of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (IPO-ARMO.SE) on Tuesday, seeking to build confidence that the Saudi Aramco offering would be the richest ever. nyti.ms/2mhwlTA

- U.S. President Donald Trump met with Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, in a meeting last Wednesday that went unmentioned on his public schedule. nyti.ms/2lCB3hC