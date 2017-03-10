UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Stephen A. Ross, a seminal theorist whose work over three decades reshaped the field of financial economics, died on March 3 at his home in Old Lyme, Connecticut. He was 73. nyti.ms/2m8rZO4
- Airbnb has raised an additional $1 billion, expanding its war chest at a time of increased investor interest in fast-growing businesses. The company, which disclosed the funding in a securities filing on Thursday, raised the money in a financing round that began last summer and that valued the business at $30 billion. nyti.ms/2lJAse6
- Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Thursday that carbon dioxide was not a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with the established scientific consensus on climate change. nyti.ms/2m6fSjH
- Peter Hancock, the current chief executive of American International Group, said on Thursday that he would resign after shareholders had lost faith in his two-and-half-year effort to turn the company around. A.I.G. said Hancock, 58, would stay until a successor had been chosen in a "comprehensive" search by its board. nyti.ms/2mrOGiw (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
A volatile week saw markets begin an expected phase of correction. The Nifty fell to 9,300 levels but later bounced back above 9,600. Sentiment was initially dampened by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the downgrading of China’s sovereign credit ratings by Moody’s. However, the Narendra Modi government’s third anniversary celebrations seem to have lifted the mood among investors. Mid-cap and small-cap indexes underperformed, both ending 1 percent lower. On the sectoral front,