March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The reputation of Roundup, whose active ingredient is the world's most widely used weed killer, took a hit on Tuesday when a federal court unsealed documents raising questions about its safety and the research practices of its manufacturer, the chemical giant Monsanto. nyti.ms/2nDaohj

- President Trump rounded out his financial regulatory team on Tuesday, announcing plans to select J. Christopher Giancarlo to run the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. nyti.ms/2n8l9f9

- Another Goldman Sachs executive is being hired for a senior government role in Washington — this time at the Treasury Department. James Donovan, a longtime Goldman banking and investment management executive, has been named to be the deputy to the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin. nyti.ms/2mYfFTM

- Neiman Marcus, the struggling high-end retailer, is in talks to sell itself to the Hudson's Bay Company, the Canadian retail giant, according to a person briefed on the discussions. A deal would put Neiman Marcus under the same umbrella as Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor. nyti.ms/2mHHKMS (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)