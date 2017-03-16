March 16 The following are the top stories on
- The Justice Department charged two Russian intelligence
officers on Wednesday with directing a sweeping criminal
conspiracy that stole data on 500 million Yahoo accounts in
2014, deepening the rift between American and Russian
authorities on cybersecurity. nyti.ms/2mZTsVd
- The Federal Reserve, which raised its benchmark rate on
Wednesday for the second time in three months, this time to a
range between 0.75 percent and 1 percent, is finally moving
toward the end of its nine-year-old economic stimulus campaign,
which began in the depths of the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2nufygw
- President Trump came to the heart of the auto industry on
Wednesday with a manifesto for American manufacturing: to remove
the shackles of regulation and restore an age of industrial
glory. nyti.ms/2mR3w2x
- On Wednesday, American Media Inc, publisher of
The National Enquirer and Radar Online, announced that it had
reached an agreement to acquire Us Weekly from Wenner Media,
which has owned it since 1985. Terms of the agreement were not
disclosed, but two people who were briefed on the deal but
requested anonymity because the terms were not public said the
price was $100 million. nyti.ms/2n1Qbog
