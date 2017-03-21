March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart is expanding its e-commerce ambitions, and has tapped a Jet executive to help it build new start-ups within the company. Walmart announced on Monday that it had formed Store No 8, an internal venture meant to hatch new online retail businesses. nyti.ms/2nEN1YG

- Bank of America has poached a top rainmaker for financial services companies from Morgan Stanley. Eric Bischof, who helped advise the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on matters related to the American International Group, will join Bank of America as co-head of its global financial institutions group, serving alongside Jim O'Neil in New York. nyti.ms/2mK8PNX

- The British government said on Monday that it intended to formally notify the European Union on March 29 of its intention to leave the bloc, putting the country on track to complete a withdrawal by early 2019. nyti.ms/2mK7EOp (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)