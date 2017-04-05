April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The National Football League has reached an agreement with Amazon.com Inc to allow Amazon Prime customers to stream 10 "Thursday Night Football" games in the coming season, NFL and Amazon representatives said. nyti.ms/2oB4Uba

- Spotify and Universal Music Group — whose hundreds of artists include Drake, U2, the Weeknd and Lady Gaga — reached a multiyear license deal, the companies announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2nC7SYq

- New York State's highest court dealt a blow to Facebook Inc and other social media companies seeking to expand privacy protections, ruling on Tuesday that Facebook had no right to ask an appellate court to quash search warrants ordering the company to hand over information from hundreds of accounts in a disability fraud case. nyti.ms/2nCrxHu

- Boeing Co announced a tentative agreement on Tuesday to sell up to 60 737s to Iran's Aseman Airlines, a transaction valued at $6 billion that angered American critics of Iran and appeared likely to test the Trump administration's avowed hostility toward that country. nyti.ms/2n9f7f2