- Twitter Inc sued the federal government on
Thursday to block the unmasking of an anonymous account that has
posted messages critical of the Trump administration and has
claimed to have ties to a government agency. nyti.ms/2o3dOeY
- Under pressure after spurning a blockbuster $143 billion
takeover offer, Unilever said on Thursday that
it would explore the sale of its spreads business, restructure
two major divisions, review its dual legal structure and buy
back $5.3 billion in stock as it seeks to cut costs and appease
investors. nyti.ms/2oGDAIS
- Ride-hailing company Lyft has secured up to $500 million
in a new round of funding that values it at $6.9 billion before
the addition of new capital, according to two people briefed on
the discussions, who asked to remain anonymous because the
details were confidential. The privately held company may raise
an additional $100 million, these people said. nyti.ms/2o8Bhgn
- Two former Barclays Plc traders have been
acquitted in their retrial on charges that they plotted to
manipulate a benchmark interest rate known as Libor. On
Thursday, the jury acquitted Stylianos Contogoulas of a charge
of conspiracy to defraud, a day after finding Ryan Michael Reich
not guilty on a conspiracy charge. nyti.ms/2oPkInZ
- Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, the Japanese retail
giant that owns the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said
Thursday it had agreed to buy the Sunoco chain of gas
stations for $3.3 billion, accelerating its expansion in the
United States. nyti.ms/2p7xHka
- Robert Mueller, the former director of the Federal Bureau
of Investigation, is set to oversee nearly $1 billion that the
airbag maker Takata Corp has agreed to pay to victims
and automakers affected by its defective airbags. nyti.ms/2oKXZfA
