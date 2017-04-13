April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Airlines struggled on Wednesday to respond to a third day of public outrage over widely shared videos of a passenger being dragged off an airplane, offering a refund to every passenger on the flight and promising to no longer have the police remove passengers from planes that are too full. nyti.ms/2o8SfIb

- Bill O'Reilly left Fox News this week for a long-planned vacation to Italy and the Vatican, with his fate in the hands of a Murdoch family calculating the risks and rewards of keeping him on or forcing him out of the network. nyti.ms/2o94MLw

- The Daily Mail apologized to Melania Trump on Wednesday and agreed to pay damages to settle two lawsuits she had filed over an article last year asserting that the professional modeling agency she worked for in the 1990s had also been an escort service. nyti.ms/2o8Vq2z

- The accounting firm KPMG has fired six employees, including the head of its audit practice in the United States, after it learned they were given improper warnings ahead of planned audit inspections by its regulator, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. nyti.ms/2o95xUT (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)