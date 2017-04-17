April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The British oil firm BP Plc worked through the weekend to control a damaged oil well on Alaska's remote North Slope that had started spewing natural gas vapors on Friday morning, the company and Alaska officials said. Alaskan and federal officials have identified two leaks venting methane gas, a powerful greenhouse gas linked to climate change. nyti.ms/2oOb8El

- United Airlines, owned by United Continental Holdings Inc , says it will no longer allow employees to take the place of civilian passengers who have already boarded overbooked flights. The airline is reviewing its policies after the violent removal of a passenger from a flight last week nyti.ms/2oO68zg

- China's economy, the world's second-largest behind that of the United States, grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter this year, led by strong expansion at factories, Chinese officials said on Monday. nyti.ms/2oO552r

- Wind and solar power have been rapidly winning market acceptance. Last year, the installed capacity of solar power in the United States nearly doubled. And wind is now being harnessed to produce 5.5 percent of America's electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. nyti.ms/2oO4DRV (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)