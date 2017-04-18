April 18 The following are the top stories on
- Investment firm Silver Lake plans to announce on Tuesday
that it has closed its fifth buyout fund at $15 billion, one of
the biggest ever dedicated to technology deals. That exceeds the
$12.5 billion fund-raising target that the firm had previously
aimed for and brings the firm's total assets and committed
capital to about $39 billion. nyti.ms/2pvM0Qs
- Arconic Inc's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld has been ousted
from the company after mounting pressure from the big hedge fund
Elliott Management and a letter he sent in response without his
board's approval. nyti.ms/2pvDUaq
- Officials in New York City are moving to require Uber
Technologies Inc to provide a tipping option in the
ride-hailing application. The city's Taxi and Limousine
Commission announced a proposal on Monday requiring car services
that accept only credit cards to allow passengers to tip the
driver using their card. nyti.ms/2pvSyOZ
- Facebook Inc is facing a backlash over a shooting
video, as it grapples with its role in policing content on its
global platform. Criticism built swiftly on Monday after the
company took more than two hours to pull down the video. nyti.ms/2pvNUAv
- The threat of a Hollywood strike is getting real. On
Wednesday, television and movie writers will begin voting on
whether to authorize a walkout. If members approve a strike, and
no pact with studios has been reached by May 1, picketing will
begin the next day. nyti.ms/2pvO8aV
