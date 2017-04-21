April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- America's largest automaker, General Motors Co said it had been forced to cease operations in Venezuela because of an "illegal judicial seizure of its assets" and would lay off its 2,700 workers there. nyti.ms/2oWCMx2

- Bill O'Reilly is receiving a payout of as much as $25 million from Fox News, equivalent to one year of his salary, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday. Some employees and critics outside the company said this sent a message that a powerful newsroom figure could profit even after multiple sexual harassment allegations had been made against him. nyti.ms/2oWBL8c

- Partners at the law firm Chadbourne & Parke - in an unusual public gesture - voted on Thursday to expel from its ranks a female partner, Kerrie Campbell, who filed a gender discrimination and pay inequity lawsuit against the firm last year. nyti.ms/2oX2EZD

- Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, met with Facebook Inc and other tech companies this week to seek feedback on his intention to unwind aspects of net neutrality, the rules that require broadband providers to make all internet content equally accessible for consumers. nyti.ms/2oWY4KC

- Federal and state regulators unleashed a fusillade of lawsuits and enforcement orders on Thursday against the Ocwen Financial Corporation, a large mortgage servicer, aimed at curbing what they said had been years of flagrant and repeated abuses, including illegal foreclosures, deceptive fees and extensive mishandling of customers' home loan payments. nyti.ms/2oWT7S1

- The Internal Revenue Service is about to start using four private debt-collection companies to chase down overdue payments from hundreds of thousands of people who owe money to the federal government, a job it has handled in house for years. nyti.ms/2oWTiNm (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)