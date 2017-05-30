May 30 The following are the top stories on the
- British Airways, still grappling with the impact of a
major technical failure over the weekend, said on Monday that it
was running most flights normally. The airline's sister
carriers, like Iberia in Spain, have also been hit with
cancellations. nyti.ms/2qAX0LH
- Singapore's central bank fined Credit Suisse and
United Overseas Bank (UOB) a total of S$1.6 million
($1.15 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering rules for
transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund
1MDB. UOB was fined S$900,000 and Credit Suisse was fined
S$700,000 wrapping up a two-year probe into banks involved in
1MDB-related transaction. nyti.ms/2qB1PEO
- Jay Clayton, who left Sullivan & Cromwell to become the
chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected
to tap his former colleague Steven Peikin to serve as its
co-director of enforcement. Clayton is also expected to name
Stephanie Avakian, the agency’s acting enforcement director and
a former white-collar defense lawyer, as co-director. bbc.in/2qAQpRF
- First Data agreed on Monday to buy CardConnect
, a fellow payment processor, for about $750 million in
cash including the repayment of debt, in its biggest takeover
since going public in 2015. First Data will pay $15 a share, a
nearly 10 percent premium over CardConnect’s closing price on
Friday. nyti.ms/2qB6LtD
($1 = 1.3875 Singapore dollars)
