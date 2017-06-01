June 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber said that it lost $708 million over the first three months of the year on revenue of $3.4 billion. That is a narrowing of the previous quarter's loss of $991 million, on revenue of $2.9 billion. Uber said it was still sitting on $7.2 billion in cash, about the same amount it held at the end of 2016. nyti.ms/2rdnS86

- Express Scripts, the nation's largest pharmacy benefits manager, is suing Kaléo, the manufacturer of Evzio. Express Scripts claims it is owed more than $14.5 million in fees and rebates related to Evzio, and it has dropped the drug from its preferred list. nyti.ms/2rdnd6A

- In a reversal, a majority of Exxon Mobil's shareholders, have voted in favor of more open and detailed analyses of the risks posed to its business by policies aimed at stemming climate change. Those policies include the goal of the Paris climate agreement to restrict global temperatures to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. nyti.ms/2rdwdsx

- Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the 2015 climate change accord that committed nearly every nation to take action to curb the warming of the planet. Trump said on Twitter that he had made his decision and would announce it in the Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon. nyti.ms/2rdAFYe

