- Retailer J Crew said Millard Drexler would step aside as Chief Executive and James Brett would succeed him in July. This is the second major executive change in recent months at the company. Jenna Lyons, its long-time executive creative director, had resigned in April. nyti.ms/2rvAGqB

- The real estate company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Trump, is seeking $250 million to pay off its partners and lenders in a Jersey City apartment tower financed by Chinese investors through a program criticized as offering United States visas for sale. nyti.ms/2rvfnpa

- A Breitbart News editor said on Monday that she had been fired from the conservative news site for the anti-Muslim tweets she sent after an attack in London on Saturday. nyti.ms/2rvrPFh

- U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed a proposal to privatize air traffic control, seizing on a decades-old idea as proof that he is advancing the ambitious infrastructure rebuilding plan he promised during his campaign but is still months from delivering. nyti.ms/2rviSMu

