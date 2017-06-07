PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired 20 employees over harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behavior, as the ride-hailing company tries to contain the fallout from a series of toxic revelations about its workplace. nyti.ms/2rzmGMq
- Fresh woes for Wells Fargo & Co and a victory for two of its whistle-blowers occurred late Tuesday when the Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit brought against the bank by two former employees, who were fired after they tried to report misdeeds they had observed to their supervisors. nyti.ms/2rzPGUv
- Pinterest, the digital scrapbook company, has raised $150 million in a funding that raises its valuation to $12.3 billion. The funding makes Pinterest, which is based in San Francisco, one of the few privately held start-ups valued at more than $10 billion to raise money this year. nyti.ms/2rzCy1P
- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's largest insurers, said it would stop offering policies in the Ohio marketplace next year. nyti.ms/2rzpHwq
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.