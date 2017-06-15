GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Even as Wells Fargo & Co was reeling from a major scandal in its consumer bank last year, officials in the company's mortgage business were putting through unauthorized changes to home loans held by customers in bankruptcy, a new class action and other lawsuits contend. nyti.ms/2s3dpfS
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News dropped its "fair and balanced" slogan on Wednesday. The slogan was dropped in part because of its close association with Roger Ailes, a network founder, former chairman and the originator of the phrase, who was fired in August in a sexual harassment scandal. nyti.ms/2s3EUGs
- Robert Mueller III, the special counsel examining Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has requested interviews with three high-ranking current or former intelligence officials, the latest indication that he will investigate whether President Trump obstructed justice, a person briefed on the investigation said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2s3z7jO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last