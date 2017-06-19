June 19 The following are the top stories on the
- YouTube has struggled for years with videos that promote
offensive viewpoints but do not necessarily violate the
company's guidelines for removal. Now it is taking a new
approach: Bury them. nyti.ms/2rLtN1n
- Mattress maker Casper plans to announce as soon as Monday
that it has raised $170 million. The investment is being led by
Target, which on Sunday began selling Casper mattresses,
pillows, sheets and more in its stores and on its website. nyti.ms/2rL7ybU
- Representatives of Jared Kushner, President Trump's
son-in-law and senior adviser, have quietly contacted
high-powered criminal lawyers about potentially representing him
in the wide-ranging investigation into Russia's influence on the
2016 election, according to three people briefed on the matter.
nyti.ms/2rLu1p8
