WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Timothy Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet were among 18 tech executives and investors — many of whom have criticized the Trump administration — who attended the four-hour afternoon session to discuss cloud computing and procurement systems run by government agencies. nyti.ms/2rPyJSJ
- The meal-delivery service Blue Apron's plans for a public debut come amid upheaval in the food retail industry generated by Amazon.com Inc's takeover bid for Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2rPjnxy
- The Chicago businessman Edwin Eisendrath heads a group, whose bid sets up a potential battle with Tronc Inc, owner of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times. nyti.ms/2rPQRvU
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.