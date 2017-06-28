US STOCKS-Wall St extends losses as tech selloff deepens
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Computer systems from Ukraine to the United States were struck on Tuesday in an international cyberattack that was similar to a recent assault that crippled tens of thousands of machines worldwide. nyti.ms/2skCujC
- Nestlé SA said it was prepared to spend billions of dollars on buybacks — but the company also suggested that it might pursue a number of acquisitions in addition to shedding businesses. nyti.ms/2skwSWu
- Sarah Palin, former vice-presidential candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Co, saying the newspaper had published a statement about her in a recent editorial that it "knew to be false." nyti.ms/2skS12B
- Toshiba missed a self-imposed deadline to sell a piece of its valuable microchip business on Wednesday, inflicting a fresh wound on its efforts to repair its battered finances. nyti.ms/2skXQNr
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
LONDON/BRUSSELS, June 29 EU policymakers are unlikely to agree to Europe-wide rules on toxic smoke from burning building materials despite years of lobbying from fire fighters and safety experts, according to a draft report ordered by the region's executive seen by Reuters.