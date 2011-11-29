Nov 29 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index climbed nearly 3 percent amid signs that key euro zone countries were closing in on new debt measures.

* Yahoo appears increasingly less interested in selling itself as a whole, instead preferring plans that call for an investor or consortium to buy a stake of as much as 20 percent.

* Taking a broad swipe at the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of allowing companies to settle cases without admitting that they had done anything wrong, a federal judge on Monday rejected a $285 million settlement between Citigroup and the agency.

* About $200 million in customer money that vanished from MF Global is believed to have surfaced at JPMorgan Chase in Britain, according to people briefed on the matter.

* General Motors said on Monday that it would offer free loaner cars to Chevrolet Volt owners worried about the safety of their vehicles, a move that underscored the fragile reputation of automobiles powered primarily by batteries and the growing consternation set off by the federal action.

* The Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the crippled nuclear power plant at Fukushima, Japan, said it would raise 186 billion yen by selling its entire stake in the mobile network operator KDDI.

* AT&T is in talks with Leap Wireless, a second-tier but growing wireless player, to sell it a big piece of T-Mobile's customer accounts and some wireless spectrum, according to people involved in the negotiations.