* After resisting for a decade, the parent company of American Airlines announced Tuesday that it would now follow a strategy that the rest of the industry chose long ago: filing for bankruptcy protection so it can shed debt, cut labor costs and find a way back to profitability.

* As it loses its patent for Lipitor, the top-selling cholesterol drug, on Wednesday, Pfizer is completing relationships and shoring up discounts - like a reduced co-payment of $4 a month versus the $10 customers would pay for many generic prescriptions.

* Accusing Facebook of engaging in "unfair and deceptive" practices, the federal government on Tuesday announced a broad settlement that requires the company to respect the privacy wishes of its users and subjects it to regular privacy audits for the next 20 years.

* Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded some of the world's largest financial institutions, another blow to an industry that continues to struggle three years after the darkest hours of the financial crisis. The agency lowered by one notch its long-term credit ratings on some of the biggest and best-known banks in the United States, including Bank of America , Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

* The chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, said Tuesday that because of the slowdown in the euro zone, British economic growth this year and next would be slower than forecast in March and "debt will not fall as fast as we'd hoped."

* With the euro zone debt crisis worsening by the day, finance ministers from the 17 countries that use the currency approved more loans on Tuesday to stave off a Greek default and agreed to bolster their bailout fund.