Dec 2 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google is working on a delivery service that would let people order items from local stores on the Web and receive them at their homes or offices within a day.

* General Motors said Thursday that it would buy back Chevrolet Volts if owners were concerned about fire risks. It also promised to comply with any changes to its battery pack recommended by federal regulators.

* Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, laid the groundwork for a more aggressive response to the debt crisis On Thursday, suggesting that the bank could increase its support for the European economy if political leaders took more radical steps to enforce spending discipline among members.

* Massachusetts is suing the nation's five largest mortgage lenders, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase , over deceptive foreclosure practices.

* Federal regulators are considering a flurry of new rules for the brokerage industry after MF Global's collapse and the revelation that customer money is missing from the firm, top officials told Congress on Thursday.

* In a televised speech, French President Nicolas Sarkozy told his countrymen that Europe risks being "swept away" by the ongoing euro crisis if it fails to change course.

* A company called Rumble is aiming to make games for mobile devices like the iPad, for Facebook and for the Web that rival the depth and quality of console games.