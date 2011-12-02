Dec 2 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Google is working on a delivery service that
would let people order items from local stores on the Web and
receive them at their homes or offices within a day.
* General Motors said Thursday that it would buy back
Chevrolet Volts if owners were concerned about fire risks. It
also promised to comply with any changes to its battery pack
recommended by federal regulators.
* Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank,
laid the groundwork for a more aggressive response to the debt
crisis On Thursday, suggesting that the bank could increase its
support for the European economy if political leaders took more
radical steps to enforce spending discipline among members.
* Massachusetts is suing the nation's five largest mortgage
lenders, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase
, over deceptive foreclosure practices.
* Federal regulators are considering a flurry of new rules
for the brokerage industry after MF Global's collapse and the
revelation that customer money is missing from the firm, top
officials told Congress on Thursday.
* In a televised speech, French President Nicolas Sarkozy
told his countrymen that Europe risks being "swept away" by the
ongoing euro crisis if it fails to change course.
* A company called Rumble is aiming to make games for mobile
devices like the iPad, for Facebook and for the Web that rival
the depth and quality of console games.