* Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, who made the BlackBerry a leading business tool but then presided over its precipitous decline, said they would step down on Monday as co-chairmen and co-chief executives of Research in Motion.

* As company boards prepare to vote on the annual compensation of their senior executives, investors and the government in Britain are pushing for ways to shrink what some have called excessive pay packages.

Over the last two months, two of the country's biggest investors stepped forward to declare their general disapproval with the level of executive pay, and to call for investors to be given more say over the packages.

* For adults, tablet computers and e-readers were the gifts of choice, judging by a new report that indicates the number of adults in the United States who own tablets and e-readers nearly doubled from mid-December to early January.

The report, from the Pew Research Center's Internet and American Life Project, found that the share of adults who owned tablet computers increased to 19 percent from 10 percent, with the same increase for adults who owned e-readers.

* The Federal Reserve, which does not like to surprise financial markets, has worked unusually hard to prepare the public for the changes to its communications policies that it plans to introduce on Wednesday.

While the changes could make it easier for the Fed to move ahead with another round of asset purchases later this year, by helping to explain why the economy needs additional stimulus, officials have indicated that any such plans remain on the back burner, and may stay there so long as the economy continues to recover.

* In negotiations on restructuring Greece's debt, the country and its private creditors disagreed over how much interest the new bonds would pay.