Jan 24 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Thorsten Heins, the newly appointed chief executive of the
BlackBerry maker Research in Motion, introduced himself
to skeptical securities analysts on Monday and shares of the
company fell 8.5 percent.
As he did during interviews with the media on Sunday, Heins,
the former co-chief operating officer of RIM, said in a
conference call with analysts and in a video RIM posted to
YouTube that RIM's strategy was sound and destined for success.
* As euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels to
discuss the Greek debt crisis, Christine Lagarde said a "larger
firewall" was needed to safeguard global financial stability.
* Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second biggest
natural gas producer, announced Monday that it would cut
production of gas in response to plummeting prices.
* A proposed law in Europe would compel Web sites to obtain
consent when collecting personal data and to delete that data
forever at the consumer's request.
* About one million homeowners facing foreclosure could have
their mortgage burden cut by about $20,000 each as part of a
long-awaited deal taking shape among state attorneys general,
federal officials and the nation's largest mortgage servicers.
But a final agreement remained out of reach on Monday
despite political pressure from the White House, which had been
trying to have a deal in hand that President Obama could
highlight in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
* Federal auditors said that the government failed to rein
in executive compensation at the biggest companies it bailed out
during the financial crisis because its main concern was simply
getting its money back.