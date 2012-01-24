Jan 24 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Thorsten Heins, the newly appointed chief executive of the BlackBerry maker Research in Motion, introduced himself to skeptical securities analysts on Monday and shares of the company fell 8.5 percent.

As he did during interviews with the media on Sunday, Heins, the former co-chief operating officer of RIM, said in a conference call with analysts and in a video RIM posted to YouTube that RIM's strategy was sound and destined for success.

* As euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss the Greek debt crisis, Christine Lagarde said a "larger firewall" was needed to safeguard global financial stability.

* Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second biggest natural gas producer, announced Monday that it would cut production of gas in response to plummeting prices.

* A proposed law in Europe would compel Web sites to obtain consent when collecting personal data and to delete that data forever at the consumer's request.

* About one million homeowners facing foreclosure could have their mortgage burden cut by about $20,000 each as part of a long-awaited deal taking shape among state attorneys general, federal officials and the nation's largest mortgage servicers.

But a final agreement remained out of reach on Monday despite political pressure from the White House, which had been trying to have a deal in hand that President Obama could highlight in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

* Federal auditors said that the government failed to rein in executive compensation at the biggest companies it bailed out during the financial crisis because its main concern was simply getting its money back.