* The Federal Trade Commission signaled on Monday that it would continue to crack down on debt collectors who harass consumers for money they may not even be legally obligated to pay.

In the second-largest penalty ever levied on a debt collector, the FTC said that Asset Acceptance, one of the nation's largest debt collection companies, had agreed to pay a $2.5 million civil penalty to settle charges that the company deceived consumers when trying to collect old debts.

* A former UBS trader, Kweku Adoboli, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of fraud and false accounting that led to a $2.3 billion trading loss at UBS last year.

Standing in a glass-walled box in a London court, Adoboli, 31, pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the two counts of falsifying accounts and two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

* After years of studying the Indian market, Starbucks Coffee said on Monday that it would open its first store here by September through a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Global Beverages, a unit of the largest business group in India.

* The Treasury Department is investigating a report that Freddie Mac, the mortgage giant, bet against homeowners' ability to refinance their loans even as it was making it more difficult for them to do so, Jay Carney, a White House spokesman, said on Monday.

* All but two European Union countries agreed Monday to new and tougher measures to enforce budget discipline in the euro zone, but the bloc still showed few signs of producing a comprehensive solution for the sovereign debt crisis or a credible plan to revive fragile economies across Europe's weakened Mediterranean tier.

* A Japanese auto supplier, the Yazaki Corp, agreed to pay one of the largest ever antitrust fines, and four of its executives will serve up to two years in prison for price-fixing and bid-rigging, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Yazaki, based in Tokyo, agreed to a $470 million fine for engaging in three conspiracies that began as long ago as 2000 and continued until 2010, when the government's investigation into the matter began.

* Gannett on Monday reported a 33 percent drop in fourth-quarter net income, saying profits were weighed down by reorganization costs and other charges.

The media company, which publishes USA Today and owns a network of broadcast, digital and other publishing properties, said it earned $116.9 million, or 49 cents a share, in the three months ended Dec. 25. That was down from earnings of $174.1 million, or 72 cents a share, in the period a year earlier.