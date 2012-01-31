Jan 31 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The Federal Trade Commission signaled on Monday that it
would continue to crack down on debt collectors who harass
consumers for money they may not even be legally obligated to
pay.
In the second-largest penalty ever levied on a debt
collector, the FTC said that Asset Acceptance, one of
the nation's largest debt collection companies, had agreed to
pay a $2.5 million civil penalty to settle charges that the
company deceived consumers when trying to collect old debts.
* A former UBS trader, Kweku Adoboli, pleaded not
guilty on Monday to charges of fraud and false accounting that
led to a $2.3 billion trading loss at UBS last year.
Standing in a glass-walled box in a London court, Adoboli,
31, pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts. He faces up
to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the two counts of
falsifying accounts and two counts of fraud by abuse of
position.
* After years of studying the Indian market, Starbucks
Coffee said on Monday that it would open its first store here by
September through a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Global
Beverages, a unit of the largest business group in
India.
* The Treasury Department is investigating a report that
Freddie Mac, the mortgage giant, bet against
homeowners' ability to refinance their loans even as it was
making it more difficult for them to do so, Jay Carney, a White
House spokesman, said on Monday.
* All but two European Union countries agreed Monday to new
and tougher measures to enforce budget discipline in the euro
zone, but the bloc still showed few signs of producing a
comprehensive solution for the sovereign debt crisis or a
credible plan to revive fragile economies across Europe's
weakened Mediterranean tier.
* A Japanese auto supplier, the Yazaki Corp, agreed to pay
one of the largest ever antitrust fines, and four of its
executives will serve up to two years in prison for price-fixing
and bid-rigging, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Yazaki, based in Tokyo, agreed to a $470 million fine for
engaging in three conspiracies that began as long ago as 2000
and continued until 2010, when the government's investigation
into the matter began.
* Gannett on Monday reported a 33 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net income, saying profits were weighed down by
reorganization costs and other charges.
The media company, which publishes USA Today and owns a
network of broadcast, digital and other publishing properties,
said it earned $116.9 million, or 49 cents a share, in the three
months ended Dec. 25. That was down from earnings of $174.1
million, or 72 cents a share, in the period a year earlier.