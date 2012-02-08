Feb 7 The following were the top stories
in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it had devised standards
to determine what is healthy and would label the foods that meet
those standards, as part of its promise last year to improve the
nutritional quality of the food it sells.
* Glencore International, the largest commodities
trading company in the world, said it would buy the remaining
stake in the mining company Xstrata that it did not
already own, in a long-anticipated deal that would create a
mining giant with a market value of nearly $90 billion.
* Yahoo Inc board is being overhauled, with the
company replacing nearly half of the directors. Yahoo's Chairman
Roy Bostock wrote in a letter to shareholders that neither he
nor the company's three longest-serving directors would stand
for re-election.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the
Fed's efforts to control inflation and unemployment during an
appearance Tuesday before the Senate Budget Committee.
* Greek political leaders postponed for yet another day a
decision on an austerity package - including 20 percent cuts to
base pay for workers in private companies and a loosening of
public sector job protections - in exchange for the billions in
loans Athens needs to prevent a default in March.
* Richard Holwell, the federal judge in Manhattan who
presided over the insider trading case of the hedge fund manager
Raj Rajaratnam, is stepping down from the bench to set up his
own law firm.