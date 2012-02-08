Feb 7 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it had devised standards to determine what is healthy and would label the foods that meet those standards, as part of its promise last year to improve the nutritional quality of the food it sells.

* Glencore International, the largest commodities trading company in the world, said it would buy the remaining stake in the mining company Xstrata that it did not already own, in a long-anticipated deal that would create a mining giant with a market value of nearly $90 billion.

* Yahoo Inc board is being overhauled, with the company replacing nearly half of the directors. Yahoo's Chairman Roy Bostock wrote in a letter to shareholders that neither he nor the company's three longest-serving directors would stand for re-election.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's efforts to control inflation and unemployment during an appearance Tuesday before the Senate Budget Committee.

* Greek political leaders postponed for yet another day a decision on an austerity package - including 20 percent cuts to base pay for workers in private companies and a loosening of public sector job protections - in exchange for the billions in loans Athens needs to prevent a default in March.

* Richard Holwell, the federal judge in Manhattan who presided over the insider trading case of the hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, is stepping down from the bench to set up his own law firm.