Feb 9 The following were the top stories
in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* After months of painstaking talks, government authorities
and five of the nation's biggest banks have agreed to a $26
billion settlement that could provide relief to nearly two
million current and former American homeowners harmed by the
bursting of the housing bubble, state and federal officials
said.
* For the first time in over three decades, the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission is expected to decide to grant a license
to build a nuclear reactor. The vote is on two new reactors at
the Southern Company's Alvin W. Vogtle plant near Augusta,
Georgia. It would be the first vote on a construction license
since 1978, a year before the Three Mile Island accident in
Pennsylvania.
* On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
announced that it had sold assets with a face value of $6.2
billion to Goldman Sachs, which trumped four other
investment banks for the securities. This was its second major
sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008 government bailout
of insurer American International Group Inc.
* Drawing on a string of improved economic data, advisers to
President Obama have updated their forecasts in recent days and
now project that the economy will create two million jobs this
year if stimulus measures are extended, which could reduce the
unemployment rate to about 8 percent by year's end.
* The Federal Reserve released a brief statement on
Wednesday saying it had postponed a closed-door meeting about
Capital One's $9 billion takeover of ING Groep NV's
U.S. online banking unit ING Direct, though it did not
explain the cause of the delay.
* Talks between Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and the
three political leaders in his government stalled early
Thursday, but the leaders pledged to resume talks in order to
reach an agreement on austerity measures demanded by Greece's
financial backers in return for a $170 billion bailout.