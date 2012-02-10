Feb 10 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A technical bug caused Citigroup to double the charge for customer payments in recent months. Some customers using their iPads to settle bills actually paid twice, according to customers and a bank official.

* As state and federal authorities announced the details of their $26 billion mortgage settlement with big banks on Thursday, millions of American homeowners were hoping that this time they would finally get relief.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a settlement with two former Bear Stearns hedge fund managers that will avert a second trial over accusations that they had misled investors as the mortgage market was crumbling.

* The struggling Fox Business Network canceled its entire prime-time programming lineup in one stroke on Thursday, calling attention to the poor ratings performance of Fox Business, a four- and a half-year-old spinoff of the hugely popular Fox News Channel. Both channels are owned by News Corporation.

* Ford Motor Company on Thursday announced the retirement of two members of its management team who were integral to its financial recovery and product renaissance. The departures of Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth and Derrick M. Kuzak, its global product chief, will test Ford's ability to continue its revival through leadership team changes.

* The Alibaba Group's publicly traded affiliate, Alibaba.com , has emerged as a potential part of its plan to buy back most of a stake held by Yahoo, people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

* Google is developing a home entertainment device, according to people with knowledge of the company's plans, in a move that would bring it more broadly into consumer electronics.