* The health care products giant Johnson & Johnson
continued to market an artificial hip in Europe and elsewhere
overseas after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its
sale in the United States based on a review of company safety
studies.
* A proposed wireless broadband network that would provide
voice and Internet service using airwaves once reserved for
satellite-telephone transmissions should be shelved because it
interferes with GPS technology, the Federal Communications
Commission said Tuesday. The news appears to squash the
near-term hopes for the network pushed by LightSquared
, a Virginia company that is majority-owned by Philip
Falcone, a New York hedge fund manager.
* Yahoo's talks to sell back most of its stakes in
Alibaba of China and Yahoo Japan to its Asian
partners have collapsed, according to people briefed on the
matter.
* Counterfeit versions of Roche's multibillion
cancer drug Avastin have been distributed in the United States,
the Swiss drug maker and its United States biotech unit,
Genentech, said on Tuesday.
* Regulators on Tuesday approved Capital One's $9
billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's U.S. online
banking unit ING Direct USA, casting aside criticism that the
deal would create the next too-big-too-fail banking behemoth.
* A team of European and American mathematicians and
cryptographers have discovered an unexpected weakness in the
encryption system widely used worldwide for online shopping,
banking, e-mail and other Internet services intended to remain
private and secure.
* Members of a House-Senate committee charged with writing a
measure to extend a payroll tax reduction and provide added
unemployment benefits reached a tentative agreement Tuesday
evening, with Republicans and Democrats claiming a degree of
political victory in a fight with significant election-year
implications.