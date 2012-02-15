Feb 15 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The health care products giant Johnson & Johnson continued to market an artificial hip in Europe and elsewhere overseas after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its sale in the United States based on a review of company safety studies.

* A proposed wireless broadband network that would provide voice and Internet service using airwaves once reserved for satellite-telephone transmissions should be shelved because it interferes with GPS technology, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday. The news appears to squash the near-term hopes for the network pushed by LightSquared , a Virginia company that is majority-owned by Philip Falcone, a New York hedge fund manager.

* Yahoo's talks to sell back most of its stakes in Alibaba of China and Yahoo Japan to its Asian partners have collapsed, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Counterfeit versions of Roche's multibillion cancer drug Avastin have been distributed in the United States, the Swiss drug maker and its United States biotech unit, Genentech, said on Tuesday.

* Regulators on Tuesday approved Capital One's $9 billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit ING Direct USA, casting aside criticism that the deal would create the next too-big-too-fail banking behemoth.

* A team of European and American mathematicians and cryptographers have discovered an unexpected weakness in the encryption system widely used worldwide for online shopping, banking, e-mail and other Internet services intended to remain private and secure.

* Members of a House-Senate committee charged with writing a measure to extend a payroll tax reduction and provide added unemployment benefits reached a tentative agreement Tuesday evening, with Republicans and Democrats claiming a degree of political victory in a fight with significant election-year implications.