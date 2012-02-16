BRIEF- MediciNova to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* An audit by San Francisco county officials of about 400 recent foreclosures there determined that almost all involved either legal violations or suspicious documentation, according to a report released Wednesday.
* Distrustful of Greek politicians, European leaders considered a plan on Wednesday to hold back a significant share of the $171 billion bailout for the deeply indebted country even if Athens passes the austerity measures demanded by its international lenders.
* Robert Zoellick will step down as president of the World Bank when his five-year term expires on June 30, the Washington-based institution announced on Wednesday.
* Besieged by international sanctions over the Iranian nuclear program including a planned oil embargo by Europe, Iran warned six European buyers on Wednesday that it might strike first by immediately cutting them off from Iranian oil.
* General Motors said Wednesday that its salaried employees would stop accumulating pension benefits later this year as the company tried to narrow a large shortfall in its retirement funds.
* The Federal Reserve is not inclined to begin a round of asset purchases unless economic conditions deteriorate, according to the minutes of the most recent meeting of its policy-making committee. The Fed's leaders did not see evidence that growth is accelerating, according to the minutes of the committee's Jan. 24-25 meeting, released Wednesday. The central bank continued to forecast that the domestic economy would grow only modestly over the next year.
