Feb 17 The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Next week, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration
will recommend whether the agency should approve the first new
prescription diet pill in 13 years. The F.D.A. rejected the drug
under review, Qnexa, in 2010, amid safety concerns, and the
drug's manufacturer is now presenting additional data to argue
its case.
* Debt collectors and credit reporting companies are bracing
for intense scrutiny after the government's consumer finance
watchdog unveiled a broad plan to regulate financial firms that
have largely evaded federal oversight. On Thursday, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau proposed regulations that would
allow the agency to supervise those two controversial corners of
the finance industry, which have drawn complaints of aggressive
tactics and unfair practices.
* Moody's is reviewing 17 global banks, including Morgan
Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of
America and Credit Suisse, for possible downgrades to
their long-term credit ratings, dulling optimism caused by a
monthlong rally in which major banks have recovered some of last
year's losses.
* The president of a nonprofit group hired by Apple
to inspect its suppliers' factories has begun praising the
Chinese plants of Foxconn, Apple's largest supplier,
just days after his group began inspections there. Heerden's
apparent praise of conditions at Foxconn came despite previous
reports of employees committing suicide, dying in factory
explosions and complaining of sometimes working more than 70
hours a week.