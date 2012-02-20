Feb 20 The following were the top stories
* The pair of deals to split EMI between Sony and Universal
would give those music companies substantial advantages over
Warner, the only other major player still in the market.
* State and local entities all across the country issue
municipal bonds, which are often their lifeblood. But not all
are adapting well to a new, more open world.
* The announcement Saturday that Foxconn Technology - one of
the world's largest electronics manufacturers - will sharply
raise salaries and reduce overtime at its Chinese factories
signals that pressure from workers, international markets and
concerns among Western consumers about working conditions is
driving a fundamental shift that could accelerate an already
rapidly changing Chinese economy.