* Even as government officials prepare to unveil new standards this week for how banks treat millions of Americans facing foreclosure, housing advocates and homeowners are skeptical the rules will be able to do something past efforts have not -- provide a beleaguered borrower with one individual to help them navigate the mortgage maze.

* Greece finally secured its second giant bailout early Tuesday after eurozone finance ministers agreed to save it from bankruptcy in exchange for severe austerity measures and subject to strict conditions.

* The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on Monday on regulating oil and gas development along their maritime border in the Gulf of Mexico, ending years of negotiations and potentially opening more than a million acres to deepwater drilling.

* The Lloyds Banking Group, partly owned by the British government after receiving a bailout, on Monday became the first bank in Britain to cut past bonuses because of losses that turned up later.

* URS, a construction and engineering firm, said on Monday that it would acquire Flint Energy Services for $1.25 billion, in a bid to bolster its presence in North America's oil and gas industry.