Feb 23 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google will start selling eyeglasses that will project information, entertainment and ads onto the lenses, but questions have been raised on how privacy will be regulated.

* The Obama administration, seeking to promote domestic manufacturing without increasing the federal deficit, proposed on Wednesday to offset new tax breaks for manufacturers by raising taxes on a wide range of other companies.

* A federal advisory panel on Wednesday overwhelmingly recommended approval of what could become the first new prescription drug to treat obesity in 13 years.

* The Obama administration on Wednesday outlined a set of online privacy principles that officials said would help consumers control the use of their personal data gleaned from Internet searches.

* The chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission defended the agency's record of settling fraud cases with Wall Street companies, saying on Wednesday that she believes the agency's practices "clearly have deterrent value," even though firms are often charged repeatedly for violating the same securities laws.