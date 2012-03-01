March 1 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business
pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With no clear end to tensions with Iran and Syria and rising demand from countries like
China, gas prices are already at record highs for the winter months -- averaging $4.32 in
California and $3.73 a gallon nationally on Wednesday, according to AAA's Daily Fuel Gauge
Report. As summer approaches, demand for gasoline rises, typically pushing prices up around 20
cents a gallon.
* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, said on Wednesday that the central bank
retained its modest expectations for the American economy this year, despite some recent signs
of stronger growth.
* In their new operating systems, Windows 8 and Mountain Lion, Microsoft and Apple
are heading up the effort to make computers more like mobile devices.
* It is apparently going to take more than shrinking bank profits to put a big dent in Wall
Street bonuses. The total payout to security industry workers in New York is forecast to drop
only 14 percent during this bonus season, according to a report issued on Wednesday by the state
comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli. By comparison, profits last year plunged 51 percent.
* Facebook's hundreds of millions of users could soon be faced with a lot more advertising
-- in their newsfeed, on their mobile devices and even when they log off. On Wednesday, the
company announced a new suite of advertising products intended to insert more ads into
Facebook's traditionally clean interface and to take more advantage of mobile ads, where the
company has struggled. The announcement was made at its first marketing conference, held at the
American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.