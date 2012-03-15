March 15 The following were the top
stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
* Criticism by Greg Smith, a largely anonymous 33-year-old
mid-level executive who resigned from Goldman Sachs on
Wednesday, sent ripple effects through Wall Street.
* Stress tests by the Federal Reserve set off a debate among
economists and banking analysts about whether banks have
actually achieved renewed strength.
* A group of officials and bankers who helped prevent
Eastern Europe from being thrown into the financial crisis in
2009 has reconvened, seeking to avoid a credit squeeze and
economic downturn caused by problems at parent banks in Western
Europe.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges
against three firms that trade shares of privately held
technology companies: Felix Investments, EB Financial and
SharesPost.
* An amendment for the Export-Import Bank, which facilitates
the sale of American goods overseas, has been holding up the
jobs bill while Congress decides whether to grant it more
funding.
* The arrest of a former chief reporter for one of Rupert
Murdoch's tabloids, The News of the World, raised the first
allegations of witness tampering.