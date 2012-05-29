May 29 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Agreements in which local television stations share news
operations are seen by the stations as a survival strategy, and
by critics as a barrier to competition.
* In February, Congress phased in a reduction of the number
of weeks of extended aid and made it more difficult for states
to qualify for the maximum aid, adding a financial burden to the
long-term unemployed.
* The bankruptcy filing marks the final chapter in a
turbulent period for Dewey & LeBoeuf, which unraveled after
disappointing profits and prodigious debt forced it to slash
partners' salaries.
* Skype must be able to give Windows and other Microsoft
products an edge for Microsoft to justify the $8.5 billion it
paid, analysts said.