May 30 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investors and analysts have questioned whether the BYD Company has the technology or the manufacturing quality to be an enduring competitor in the Chinese auto market.

* Much of the money provided by international lenders to the Greek government is flowing directly back to those lenders.

* Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, said that investor confidence would rise if concrete steps were laid out for further integration of the euro zone.

* Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said that he would quit his job just days after watching Spain's banking sector sink deeper into crisis.