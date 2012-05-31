May 31 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A report finds new connections between colleges trying to recoup budget cuts and financial institutions seeking new customers.

* With a bailout of Spain becoming a more distinct possibility, European policy makers are questioning who will provide the money that Madrid needs to stay in business.

* A call for greater integration came as the European Commission prodded national capitals to live up to the budget rules they had already agreed on.

* After Facebook flopped in its market debut, investors are nervous about new stock offerings. As a result, many companies, like Kayak, are reconsidering plans to go public.