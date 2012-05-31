May 31 The following were the top stories on the
* A report finds new connections between colleges trying to
recoup budget cuts and financial institutions seeking new
customers.
* With a bailout of Spain becoming a more distinct
possibility, European policy makers are questioning who will
provide the money that Madrid needs to stay in business.
* A call for greater integration came as the European
Commission prodded national capitals to live up to the budget
rules they had already agreed on.
* After Facebook flopped in its market debut,
investors are nervous about new stock offerings. As a result,
many companies, like Kayak, are reconsidering plans to go
public.